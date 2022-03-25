Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 679,504 shares of company stock worth $9,591,952 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECC opened at $13.23 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $15.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 31.98%.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

