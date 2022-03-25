Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,504 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KRMA opened at $31.81 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

