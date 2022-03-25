Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $401,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $30.17 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

