Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of MLNK opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Project Angel Parent (MLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.