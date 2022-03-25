Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells 4,259 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

