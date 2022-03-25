Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 513 ($6.75) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

BPT opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Friday. Bridgepoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571 ($7.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.50.

Bridgepoint Group PLC engages in the middle market private assets investing business worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

