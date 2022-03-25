Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $537,612.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62.

On Friday, January 21st, John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $335.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $1,728,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 105.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.32.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

