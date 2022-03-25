Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $537,612.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 3rd, John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62.
- On Friday, January 21st, John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40.
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $335.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $371.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $1,728,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 105.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.32.
About Fortinet (Get Rating)
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.