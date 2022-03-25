United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.