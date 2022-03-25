Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $146.80

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.80, but opened at $150.00. Arch Resources shares last traded at $151.34, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

