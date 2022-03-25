United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on X. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

X stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

