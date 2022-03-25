Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Sells 19,325 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

