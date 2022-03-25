Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Eight Capital

Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:APGOF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
Apollo Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
