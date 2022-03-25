DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

DNACF opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. DeNA has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.58.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

