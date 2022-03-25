Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.53) to GBX 815 ($10.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.40) to GBX 781 ($10.28) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $534.87.

Shares of LCSHF stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

