Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,174.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average is $156.44. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

