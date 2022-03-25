Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Twitter by 15.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Twitter by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $57,893,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

