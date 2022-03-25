Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in AMERCO by 11.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 158.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 45.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in AMERCO by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $620.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $523.94 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $600.87 and its 200 day moving average is $669.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

About AMERCO (Get Rating)

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.