UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 21.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $7.55 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

