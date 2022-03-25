Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nokia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.