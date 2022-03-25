Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI opened at $15.10 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,173 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $35,773,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,816 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.