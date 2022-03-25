Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,955.55 ($104.73).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,099 ($67.13) to GBX 3,391 ($44.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($102.69) to GBX 4,980 ($65.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($93.87) to GBX 4,840 ($63.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 2,594.50 ($34.16) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,084.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,403.28. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,120 ($27.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,097 ($106.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

