Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Financial Survey

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Farmhouse has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

27.9% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmhouse and UWM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UWM $2.97 billion 0.14 $98.44 million $0.67 6.58

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Farmhouse and UWM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A UWM 0 7 2 0 2.22

UWM has a consensus target price of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 68.81%. Given UWM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UWM is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A UWM 3.31% 24.62% 4.32%

Summary

UWM beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

