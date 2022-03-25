Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. Okta has a 52-week low of $137.18 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.25.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

