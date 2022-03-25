MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGEE. Bank of America raised their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.