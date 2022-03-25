Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of GLBS opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

