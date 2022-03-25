ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
OBSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $109.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.58.
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
