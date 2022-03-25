ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $109.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ObsEva by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

