Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.06.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

