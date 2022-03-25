Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $21,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,639,000 after purchasing an additional 223,329 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.63.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

