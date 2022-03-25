Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 94 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

MUSA opened at $190.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

