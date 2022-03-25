Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $71,390.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and have sold 54,942 shares valued at $1,607,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

