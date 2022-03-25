Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 214.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Greif were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Greif by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

