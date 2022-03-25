Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after buying an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 255,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

CHH opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

