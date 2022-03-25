KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,923 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.