Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.97 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BKR opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -106.36 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.
Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.