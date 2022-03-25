Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Perrigo by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -108.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

