Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

BNR stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $317,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.