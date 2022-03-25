Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

ARNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ARNC opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Arconic has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Arconic by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 175,232 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Arconic by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arconic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

