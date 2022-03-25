Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Katie M. Boylan Sells 3,617 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Target stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.70. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.