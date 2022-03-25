Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) EVP Sells $993,131.52 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $133.49 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 227.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $1,101,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

