Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEG. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.32.

AEG stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Aegon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after buying an additional 3,657,900 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 153,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aegon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 122,497 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

