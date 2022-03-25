Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $436.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.37.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.46.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

