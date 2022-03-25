Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $73.38.

