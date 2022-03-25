Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,935 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.1% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

