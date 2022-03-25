Nordea Investment Management AB Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after buying an additional 334,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,087,000 after buying an additional 143,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -623.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

