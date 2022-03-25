iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,022,000 after buying an additional 2,483,007 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,860,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after buying an additional 1,516,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

