Nordea Investment Management AB Has $856,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

