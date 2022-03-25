Nordea Investment Management AB Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,640 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Entegris were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Entegris by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Entegris by 39.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entegris by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after buying an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $797,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $136.27 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.49.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

