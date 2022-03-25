Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 701 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 486,471 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,515,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,587,000 after acquiring an additional 128,891 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.