AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,470 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

