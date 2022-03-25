Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of COPX opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

